Thursday, April 24, 2025
Save on emergency supplies this weekend during sales tax holiday

CTG Staff
As spring storms and wildfire season approach, Texans will have a chance to stock up on emergency supplies tax-free during the 2025 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday, set for Saturday, April 26, through Monday, April 28.

The annual holiday allows shoppers to purchase a wide range of emergency preparation items without paying state or local sales tax. The exemption applies to qualifying items regardless of whether they are bought in-store, online, or by phone, as long as the purchase is made within the designated period.

Tax-free items include portable generators under $3,000, emergency ladders and hurricane shutters under $300, and a variety of critical supplies under $75. These include batteries, first aid kits, fire extinguishers, weather radios, flashlights, mobile phone chargers, tarps, and more. The goal is to help residents better prepare for natural disasters such as hurricanes, wildfires, and flash floods.

However, not all emergency-related purchases qualify. Items like face masks, cleaning supplies, gloves, camping gear, chainsaws, and repair parts are not exempt. Delivery and shipping charges count toward the total purchase price—if those charges push an item over the price limit, sales tax will apply to the full amount. Buyers who accidentally pay tax on eligible items during the holiday may request a refund from the seller or the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

For a full list of qualifying items and purchase guidelines, visit comptroller.texas.gov or call the Texas Tax Help Line at 800-252-5555.

The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

