Flower Mound coworking café giving away free coffee, tea for a year at community appreciation event

Some lucky guests at the Success Space community appreciation event on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flower Mound will win free iced coffee or tea for a year.

Only the first 100 guests at the event will earn free coffee or tea, but there will be other raffle giveaways every 30 minutes starting at 11:30 a.m. and lasting throughout the event, which ends at 1 p.m.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome the Flower Mound community into our newly redesigned space,” said franchisee owners Brian and Tisha White of Lantana. “This new design was created with our community in mind—whether you’re an entrepreneur, remote worker, student or someone simply looking for a place to connect and grow.”

Raffle prizes include three months and six months of a free co-working membership, a free 45-minute mentoring session, including a TriMetrix behavioral report, and one free podcast studio rental session.

Success Space is an innovative co-working concept that provides memberships for anyone that needs a space to work away from home. It also offers access to on-site professional business coaching, virtual communication technology and a full-service café.

The event is being held to showcase its newly-renovated café space with updated furnishings and an expanded menu.

“We’ve reimagined the layout and atmosphere to better serve our guests,” they said. “And we can’t wait for everyone to experience the fresh, modern updates and renewed energy firsthand.”

The Flower Mound location features a coffee lounge that is open to the public, on-demand private offices, professional meeting spaces and flexible co-working areas with high-speed internet and modern amenities.

Success Space also provides personal and professional development programing, including events, networking and mentorship.

The Flower Mound location is located at the corner of FM 2499 and Dixon at 6050 Long Prairie Road, Suite 100.