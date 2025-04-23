Eads: April is the time to increase awareness with National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Children are our future – our future leaders, parents, business owners, scientists, physicians and more. Protecting children is our mission.

National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April is the perfect time to bring awareness to those children who suffer at the hands of others. As our most precious treasure, it is incumbent that we understand the signs of abuse and do our part to prevent it.

In 2024, Denton County Child Protective Services received 8,104 reports of child abuse. Of those, 5,600 were assigned to case workers. An average of 293 children were placed in protective custody each month. Last year, 198 children were placed with a relative, kinship caregiver or in a foster home.

As we stated in our Court Proclamation recognizing Child Abuse Prevention Month, every child is entitled to be loved, cared for, nurtured, feel secure and free from any type of physical and mental abuse or neglect.

We call upon all citizens, community agencies, faith groups, medical facilities and businesses, including the Denton County Child Protective Services Board, Community Partners of Denton County, the Cumberland Youth and Family Services, the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Denton County and the Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas to increase their participation in our efforts to support families, thereby preventing child abuse and strengthening the communities in which we live.

We are fortunate to be in a county that has several nonprofits dedicated to supporting families in crisis. We live in a state that continues to strengthen and reform child protection programs, expand support services for families and provide relevant resources for law enforcement.

This month is dedicated to raising awareness about the issues facing children. We should learn the signs of possible child abuse such as changes in behavior, appearance or mood, which could signal danger. If anyone suspects child abuse, report it. Call 1-800-252-5400 or go to txabusehotline.org. If there is a threat of immediate danger to a child, call 911.

As new buds sprout on trees and plants in the spring, so too do children hold the promise of a brighter tomorrow. It is up to all of us to collectively care for the youngest in our society to ensure a better future for everyone.

