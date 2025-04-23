Argyle ISD board approves $3.2 million staffing plan to address enrollment growth

The Argyle Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved the district’s 2025–2026 staffing plan Tuesday night, investing $3.2 million in new positions to meet the demands of rapid student enrollment growth.

The plan allocates 92.5% of funding directly to campus support, including efforts to reduce class sizes, strengthen fine arts and special population programs, and expand instructional support services.

Notably, the plan includes 33 new classroom teaching positions across the district.

“We are thankful for our Board of Trustees’ thoughtful leadership and their willingness to listen to staff voices at every level. Their continued support reflects a deep commitment to preserving the traditions and values of Argyle ISD, while adapting to serve our students amidst rapid enrollment growth,” Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter said in a social media post.

In addition to local action, the district emphasized the importance of ongoing legislative advocacy as the Texas Legislature considers updates to the state’s public school funding system. Officials are encouraging community members to contact the Senate Public Education Committee to hold a hearing on House Bill 2, which proposes critical updates to school finance, including increases to the basic allotment.

Currently, the Senate’s version of the bill lacks an increase to the per-student funding rate, a concern for fast-growing districts like Argyle.

The Board of Trustees is expected to discuss compensation package options for 2025–2026 at its regular meeting in June, following the conclusion of the 89th Texas Legislative Session.