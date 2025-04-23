Flower Mound Arts Center in early stages of design process

The Town of Flower Mound plans to liven up the Riverwalk area with a vibrant performing arts center that offers a wide range of performance, educational and event spaces.

According to the Request for Qualifications on the project, the Town hopes the center, referred to as the Flower Mound Arts Center until an official name is given to the project, will enhance the cultural landscape of the Town and provide a space for community events.

The center will be designed as a cultural hub for the region that is equipped for performances, arts education and community gatherings.

In the planning stages, the Town will include input from local artists, residents and stakeholders. That way, it can be designed to meet the needs of the community.

This will be accomplished with public input meetings, Cultural Arts Commission Meetings and Town Council meetings with the designers to present on the project and answer questions.

The center will be constructed on 3.67 acres in the Riverwalk at 4200 River Walk Drive in Flower Mound.