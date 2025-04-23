Flower Mound Arts Center in early stages of design process

The Town of Flower Mound plans to liven up the Riverwalk area with a vibrant performing arts center that offers a wide range of performance, educational and event spaces.
According to the Request for Qualifications on the project, the Town hopes the center, referred to as the Flower Mound Arts Center until an official name is given to the project, will enhance the cultural landscape of the Town and provide a space for community events.
The center will be designed as a cultural hub for the region that is equipped for performances, arts education and community gatherings.
In the planning stages, the Town will include input from local artists, residents and stakeholders. That way, it can be designed to meet the needs of the community.
This will be accomplished with public input meetings, Cultural Arts Commission Meetings and Town Council meetings with the designers to present on the project and answer questions.
The center will be constructed on 3.67 acres in the Riverwalk at 4200 River Walk Drive in Flower Mound.
The Riverwalk is a 158-acre mixed-use development featuring a central tree-lined waterway that connects a unique mix of retail, dining, residential and event spaces.
In the ROQ, the Town listed some amenities that would be determined during the planning stages, including a main stage theater, a flexible performance space (black box), a multipurpose room for music and dance, multipurpose classrooms, music practice rooms, music studio and production spaces.
It also included administration and support spaces, gallery and exhibition space that can host rotating shows and receptions and an outdoor performing space with event lawn that provides connectivity to the riverwalk trail system and neighboring restaurants and retail locations.
The town hopes the design phase of the project will be completed by spring 2026.