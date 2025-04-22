Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On March 9, a caller reported ATVs being ridden in an area with posted Town signage stating ATVs were not permitted. The caller also said the suspects removed the signage. Officers responded, but didn’t locate any suspects.

On March 16, someone went on a rampage against Dodge Ram trucks in the parking lot of the Courtyard Marriott, affecting victims from all over Texas.