Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:
On March 9, a caller reported ATVs being ridden in an area with posted Town signage stating ATVs were not permitted. The caller also said the suspects removed the signage. Officers responded, but didn’t locate any suspects.
On March 16, someone went on a rampage against Dodge Ram trucks in the parking lot of the Courtyard Marriott, affecting victims from all over Texas.
- At 6:56 a.m., a 2016 Dodge Ram’s rear passenger’s side window was shattered. Two firearms, red dot and magazines worth $2,025 total were stolen. The victim was from Kerrville, Texas.
- At 7:41 a.m., a 2021 Dodge Ram’s front driver’s side window was shattered, but nothing was taken. The victim was from Humble, Texas.
- At 7:42 a.m., another 2021 Dodge Ram’s rear passenger’s side window was shattered, but nothing was taken. The victim was from Austin, Texas.