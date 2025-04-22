New details emerge in Lewisville stabbing at Denton County Commissioner’s home

We have new details about the violent domestic incident Monday morning that left Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell critically injured and resulted in the death of her husband, Fred Mitchell.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit obtained from the City of Lewisville, suspect Mitchell Blake Reinacher, the victims’ grandson, allegedly broke into the Mitchells’ residence through the front door shortly before 4 a.m. and stated “he was going to kill them.”

He then went to the kitchen, retrieved a 6-inch serrated steak knife, returned to the bedroom and began stabbing Mitchell and her husband, the affidavit stated.

According to Lewisville Police, 911 dispatchers received a call from a residence in the 1000 block of Springwood Drive at 3:52 a.m., where screaming and sounds of a struggle were heard in the background. The caller reported an individual armed with a knife inside the home.

The first officer arrived on the scene at 3:58 a.m. to find Reinacher still at the residence, standing over the body of Fred Mitchell, who was bleeding severely. Officers also found Bobbie Mitchell suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Fred Mitchell was transported to a Lewisville hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:55 a.m. Bobbie Mitchell was taken to a Denton hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

Police said the responding officer detained Reinacher without incident, and that they have had previous contacts with him, but didn’t share any specifics. After being read his Miranda rights, Reinacher refused to make a statement.

The report said Reinacher’s vehicle was parked two feet away from the curb with the headlights on and the driver’s door open, indicating he was planning a quick getaway.

In a press conference on Monday, the Lewisville Police Department said they believed Reinacher had been living with Mitchells. The affidavit also stated he had been living in the residence since late 2024.

Reinacher remains in custody at the Lewisville Jail and faces charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The investigation is ongoing.