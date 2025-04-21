Lewisville police investigate fatal stabbing involving Denton County Commissioner

Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell was hospitalized and her husband, Fred Mitchell, was killed early Saturday morning after a stabbing at their Lewisville home, police said.

Lewisville police responded around 3:53 a.m. Monday to a report of an assault in the 1000 block of Springwood Drive. When officers arrived, they found two adult victims — a male and a female — both suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The suspect, Michell Blake Reinacher, 23, identified as the victims’ grandson, was still at the scene and taken into custody without incident, police said.

Lewisville Fire Department personnel provided aid at the scene and transported the victims to local hospitals. Fred Mitchell was pronounced dead shortly after 5 a.m., authorities said. Bobbie Mitchell remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Commissioner Mitchell, a longtime public servant, currently represents Precinct 3 which includes the Lewisville/Flower Mound area and previously served as a Lewisville City Council member. She became Lewisville’s first black mayor in 1993, serving until 2000 when she resigned to run for county office.

Reinacher has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held in the Lewisville Jail. The crime scene remains active as investigators continue to process evidence and work to determine a motive.

