Just the Facts with Mayor Ron Robertson – April 2025

This May, three citizens will be elected at large to serve a two-year term for Mayor, Council Place 2 and Council Place 4 (May 2025 to May 2027). One citizen will be elected at large to serve the remaining term for Council Place 3 (May 2025 to May 2026). There are two contested races, Mayor & Council Place 4. Candidates are:

Mayor: Ron Robertson (i), Jeff Mayer

Council Place 4: Dale Andrews (i), Shawn Gaudet, Janae Newton

Early Voting Schedule: April 22–26: 8 a.m.–5 p.m., April 27: 11 a.m.–5 p.m., April 28–29: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. For a complete list of early voting locations, please visit VoteDenton.gov. Briarwood Retreat Center is on the list.

Election Day Voting: Copper Canyon Precincts 3156 & 3157: Briarwood Retreat Center, 670 Copper Canyon Rd.

Shred Day April 26

Tax season will be over soon, and those piles of old documents aren’t getting any smaller. If your drawers and filing cabinets are bursting at the seams, it’s time to send those papers to the shredder! Join us on April 26 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Town Hall for another round of secure shredding. It’s the perfect chance to lighten the load and safely dispose of outdated papers. Not sure what to bring? Visit the Town website for details. Mark your calendar and let’s send those papers packing!

Trail Clean Day May 3

Please join us on May 3rd from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pilot Knoll Trailhead, located on FM 2499, to help clean up the trails. Please bring your work gloves and water. A makeup date is scheduled for May 10th if needed. For more details, please visit coppercanyon-tx.org.

Making a Difference

The Town of Copper Canyon is making a difference in how it invests public funds. At the March 10 Town Council meeting, members approved key financial resolutions aimed at optimizing investments and managing funds more efficiently.

These strategic transfers are designed to enhance fund management, increase investment returns, and ensure financial stability for both current and future town projects. As part of this initiative, the Town increased its TexPool account by $1,000,000 and its Logic account by $1,455,002.

By taking a proactive approach to financial planning, Copper Canyon is strengthening infrastructure funding, maximizing returns on investments, and maintaining fiscal responsibility, all while ensuring long-term financial health for the community.

I want to take a moment to wish each of you a joyful and peaceful Easter. Whether you’re celebrating with family, attending a community service, or simply enjoying the beauty of the season, I hope your Easter is filled with meaningful moments and safe travels.