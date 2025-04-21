ColorPalooza returns to Lewisville on Saturday for a celebration of spring

The City of Lewisville will celebrate spring with ColorPalooza this Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., in and around Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 W. Church Street.

“ColorPalooza 2025: A Celebration of Spring” is a free, family-friendly event featuring a wide variety of exhibits and interactive activities with a “spring” feel. This event showcases the vibrant colors of art, nature and community.

Attendees will get to show off their artistic abilities and create custom keychains at Woven Keychains with Art Club with Amber, make braided friendship bracelets with Dallas Yarn Bombers, try their hand at embroidery kits with You Can Stitch In, and Glow Crazy with an immersive glow-in-the-dark experience featuring photo ops and paintings in the Black Box of the Lewisville Grand Theater.

Three new Art Demo artists will show off their creative skills at this year’s festival. There will be Tutugether Texas, a tufting rug maker; Courtney Duva will be custom painting skateboards; and Josh Guner will be creating pieces with perler beads and pendulums. There also will be a new water art installation in the Wayne Ferguson Plaza runnel, courtesy of The Float Company. Dallas Yarn Bombers is expanding its footprint so be sure to check out the colorfully wrapped trees around the plaza. The crowd favorite, The Color Condition, returns this year creating a new photo opportunity at the Wayne Ferguson Plaza stone wall across from Lewisville Grand Theater courtyard.

Grace Han Band will entertain guests from the Commercial Bank of Texas stage. New this year is The Mexico Experience at the Cultural Corner. This will feature Carolina Imperial, Norita La Del Barrio, Vickery Folklorico LISD Band, Papel Picado flower-making activities, and Rosy’s Antojitos food.

Attendees can use the VisitLewisvilleTX app on their cell phones to have a handy schedule of events, and to plan out their day of fun.

As part of the City’s Centennial celebrations, attendees also can use the VisitLewisvilleTX app to “check in” at ColorPalooza for the Centennial Passport program. This is one of 20 “stops” users make to unlock potential deals, discounts, and prices. Participants who check in at all 20 “stops” will be entered to win a spring prize pack, which will include a variety of items donated by participating businesses and City departments.

Giving is Golden will be at ColorPalooza across from City Hall. City staff will be collecting donations of paper towels, toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and deodorant. The beneficiary organizations for this drive are Christian Community Action, Journey to Dream, Communities in Schools of North Texas, and Children’s Advocacy Center of North Texas.

Food vendors scheduled to be onsite include Halal Fusionz (Pakistani/Tex Mex), Mint’s Kitchen (Thai), and Ms. Piggy’s (German).

The City has a need for volunteers to help with the Interactive Arts & Crafts booths at ColorPalooza. In this role, volunteers help festival patrons with hands-on arts and crafts activities, such as sand art and streamer sticks.

To sign up, visit the ColorPalooza page on timecounts.app.

-Submitted by the City of Lewisville