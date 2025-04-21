Student detained after cardboard “gun” found at Lewisville middle school

Durham Middle School in Lewisville went into a brief lockdown Monday morning after reports of an armed subject near the campus, according to a district official.

The lockdown was initiated as a precaution while Lewisville Police and campus administrators conducted an investigation. The school quickly transitioned to a “Secure” status, during which all students and staff remained inside and no one was allowed to enter the building.

Lewisville Police officers located a student on campus who was in possession of a piece of cardboard shaped to resemble a gun. No real weapons were found, and authorities determined there was no active threat to the campus at any point, officials said. The student was immediately detained.

Police confirmed that a juvenile of interest was taken into custody and said that nearby schools were placed on lockdown as part of the investigation. There was no threat to the public.

“We know situations like this deeply impact our students and staff,” Durham Middle School Principal Gary Holt said in a statement to parents. “We will have our LISD CARE Team on campus to support students and staff who may need counseling.”

Due to federal privacy laws, district officials said they could not disclose specific disciplinary actions but assured families that appropriate disciplinary and legal consequences would apply.

The principal also urged families to wait for official communication from the district rather than relying on social media.

The lockdown was lifted after the investigation concluded, and classes resumed as normal.