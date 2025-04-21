Lewisville ISD Council of PTAs to host board of trustees candidate forum

The Lewisville ISD Council of Parent-Teacher Associations will host a candidate forum on Wednesday at the LISDAC Board Room at 6 p.m.

The candidates will participate in a meet and greet starting at 6 p.m. and the moderated candidate forum will run from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Candidates will be asked questions that were received from a survey sent out by the Council of PTAs and other questions recommended by the Texas PTA. Attendees will not be able to ask any additional questions on the day of the event.

The board spots that are up for grabs are Districts 2, 3 and at-large Place 7.

Districts 2 and 3 will be run unopposed, but Council of PTAs president Carrie Baker said it was important for constituents to be able to hear from them, anyway.

The forum will be moderated by Calvin Dorsey, the president of Dorsey Management Services, who was recommended by the League of Women Voters.

“I’ve had a couple of meetings with Mr. Dorsey, showing him the questions we’re working on and finalizing the script,” said Baker. “So, we feel like we’re ready at this point.”

She said this forum is important, especially with the state of public education in Texas.

“Public schools are pretty much under attack right now and school boards are our first lines of defense,” she said. “So we’re looking forward to creating an opportunity for people to be educated about who is running so they can make the best choice.”

In December, Lewisville ISD announced it would be closing five elementary schools, one in each high school’s feeder pattern.

Highland Village Elementary is one of the schools being closed. The community is hosting an event on May 3 to honor the legacy of the school.

Click here for more about the candidates running for LISD Place 7 and here for information on other upcoming local elections.

Lewisville ISD serves all or portions of the following cities: Lewisville (including Castle Hills), Flower Mound, Carrollton (and Hebron), Highland Village, The Colony, Plano, Frisco, Coppell, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Argyle and Grapevine.