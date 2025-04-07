Meet the Candidates: LISD Board of Trustees Place 7

Voters will head to the polls starting this month to elect their representatives on local town councils and school boards. In addition, there will be special elections on some ballots in southern Denton County.

Early voting for the Saturday, May 3 General Election runs from Tuesday, April 22 to Tuesday, April 29. Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested local municipal and school board elections. Below is each candidate’s profile, listed alphabetically. Incumbents are marked with an (i). Complete candidate profiles are available at CrossTimbersGazette.com.

Lewisville ISD’s Place 7 works as on an at-large system, so a candidate will run for a specific place, but won’t represent a specific geographical area.

Board of Trustees Place 7 (3-year term)

Ryan Echols, 30

City/town of residence: Highland Village

How long have you resided within the school district you wish to represent? 14 years total, 2.5 years consecutively.

Current occupation: Nonprofit Manager

Education: LISD graduate with bachelor degrees in Economics and Fine Arts from the University of Oklahoma

Previous or current service on governmental/community/civic boards? When I was still in Oklahoma I served two terms as a member of the OU Regents Budget Committee which evaluated investments, spending and distribution of state-allocated resources as well as providing recommendations on how to implement a $15 million budget cut. Since moving back to North Texas, I’ve been a member of several community groups and have served as an officer in a local civic organization.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? When the board made the decision to close down high-performing elementary schools, I strongly disagreed with both the justifications and the way the community was treated throughout the process. It was deeply upsetting to see ideas left unexplored and voices dismissed.

I didn’t initially intend to run for the school board, but when no one else had filed, I knew it was my civic responsibility to step up. I grew up with the old adage that you can’t complain if you aren’t willing to try and fix the situation.

I’m running not just to prevent the kind of rushed, top-down decisions we saw last year, but also to ensure that our teachers, students and parents are treated with the respect and fairness they deserve.

Do you have children enrolled in the district you wish to represent? My wife and I are both proud LISD graduates and, with our first child on the way, I’m more invested than ever in the future of our schools.

Mission statement: If elected to the LISD school board, I will work to ensure transparency, accountability and meaningful community engagement in decision-making. I’m committed to fostering a collaborative environment where every voice is heard and ensuring our schools are places where students and teachers have the resources and support they need to succeed.

Candidate website: EcholsForLISD.com

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/EcholsForLISD

Sheila Taylor, 54 (i)

City/Town of residence: Highland Village

How long have you resided within the school district you wish to represent? 22 years

Current occupation: Certified Public Accountant

Education: Bachelors of Business Administration in Accounting from Jackson State University

Master of Science in Accounting/Taxation from Purdue University – Global

Doctorate of Education in Leadership and Innovation Candidate – Graduation Date, May 3, 2025

Previous or current service on governmental/community/civic boards: LISD Audit Committee & Naming Committee (Chair)

LISD School Health Advisory Council

LISD Community Budget Advisory Committee

City of Lewisville – Planning and Zoning Commissioner

City of Lewisville – Transportation Board & Housing Finance Corporation

Highland Village Women’s Club – Treasurer

National Charity League – Legacy Highland Village Chapter President Elect

Leadership Lewisville Graduate

Army Veteran

Texas PTA Honorary Lifetime Member

Leadership Flower Mound (current)

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I am the incumbent and have served on the LISD School Board for the past 3 years. Experience and proven leadership matters.

I want to continue being a voice and advocate for our students, public education and this amazing district. I have used my financial expertise to help reduce double-digit deficits to the break-even point while providing a tax cut that provided an average savings of $200 per household. I have advocated for an increase to the basic allotment.

I have fought for the improvement of student reading and math scores which have all increased during my term. We have increased our commitment to safety and security and enjoyed an 84% retention rate of our wonderful teachers. I have advocated and helped get stipends, raises and one-time adjustments approved for our educators at a time when all schools are suffering financially. I want to continue to improve upon our successes.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? Yes. My child is a freshman at Lewisville High School-Killough and previously attended Valley Ridge Elementary and Huffines Middle School.

Mission statement: I will continue my proven commitment to financial management and good stewardship while advocating for an increase in student outcomes and academic achievement. I will continue to support the safety and security of every child while continuing to be a voice and advocate for them and this amazing district. Experience and proven leadership matters. Re-elect the Army Vet/CPA and send me back to the board.

Candidate website: https://www.reelectsheilataylorforlisd.com/

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sheilaforlisd/