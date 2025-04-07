Flower Mound residents make up 2 of 6 new members on United Way of Denton County Board

United Way of Denton County announced six new members will join its Board of Directors for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Paul Cristina, Cindy Wise, Dee Ganjoo, Jake Laughlin, Jeffrey White and David Frazier will be the new additions.

“This is an exciting group of leaders from across Denton County’s corporate realm with impressive resumes of skills and experience to add to our Board,” said Gary Henderson, the president and CEO of United Way of Denton County. “From strategy and operations to marketing, human resources and sales, we look forward to their leadership to continue to position our organization to mobilize resources to meet the growing needs in Denton County.”

UWDC shared these profiles on the new members:

Cristina, a Flower Mound resident, currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA).

Ganjoo, also a resident of Flower Mound, was introduced to the work of United Way of Denton County in her role as the Director of Business Transformation with Charles Schwab as part of its 2024 Community Impact Challenge.

Frazier of Krum will succeed the retiring CEO of DATCU, Glen McKenzie. Frazier is currently the Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer at DATCU. He will continue a relationship between the credit union and United Way of Denton County that has lasted more than 20 years.

Laughlin of Denton currently serves as the Director of Marketing at Texas Woman’s University and has been a volunteer of United Way of Denton County’s gala, UNITED Tribute, for six years.

“I believe United Way’s mission is exactly what our community needs more of,” said Laughlin.

Wise of Denton serves as the Vice President of Store Operations for the United States and Canada at Sally Beauty. She and her husband Keith won United Way of Denton County’s Dancing with Our Stars competition at the 2024 UNITED Tribute gala.

Finally, White of Savannah currently serves as the Human Resources Manager at PACCAR, a global leader in commercial vehicle manufacturing and parent company of Peterbilt Motors Company.

“I want to be a part of a great organization that helps people in need in our community,” said White. “Anyone can find themselves in a place of need no matter their social economic background.”

The 2025-2026 United Way of Denton County Executive Committee features familiar Denton County leaders in Board Chair Michael Thomson (Carrollton Fire Rescue Chief), Board Chair-Elect Dr. Jessica DeRoche (North Central Texas College Associate Vice Chancellor of Campus Operations), past Board Chair Laura Behrens (University of North Texas Program Project Coordinator), Treasurer Dr. Mary Curtis (University of North Texas, retired), Campaign Co-Chair Micah Tannery (Denton ISD Career Technology Education Strategic Partnerships Liaison) and Counsel Gregory J. Sawko (Sawko & Burroughs Partner).

Melinda Galler (City of Lewisville, retired) shifts to Community Investments Chair while Ray Croff (Mobius Financial Group CEO and President) and Mike Martinez (Communications Test Design, Inc DFW Area Director) join the Executive Committee as Secretary and Campaign Co-Chair, respectively.

For information regarding the current Executive Committee and Board Members, visit the United Way of Denton County website.

For more information on the organization, visit www.UnitedWayDentonCounty.org or call (940)566-5851.