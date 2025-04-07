TxDOT announces upcoming lane closure on SH-114 at Cleveland-Gibbs

Traffic going westbound on the Highway 114 bridge over Cleveland-Gibbs Road will be directed onto the frontage road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 15.

This will allow for work crews to open another lane on the SH-114 bridge over the intersection.

The work is part of a $99 million project to improve SH-114, which is planned to be completed by the Summer of 2026.

Delays are to be expected, so if drivers can go alternate routes, they are encouraged to. If not, TxDOT said to make sure drivers are mindful of workers in the work zone.