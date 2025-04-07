Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation to hold annual membership meeting

The Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation (CTWSC) will host its Annual Membership Meeting on Monday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at the CTWSC office, located at 2032 E Hickory Hill Road in Argyle.

The event provides members with an opportunity to learn about recent improvements to the water supply system, meet staff and board members, and gain valuable information on water conservation, restriction stages, and specific service zones.

As an added incentive, attendees will have the chance to register for a drawing to win free water.

CTWSC also announced that its annual financial audit for 2024 received an Unmodified Opinion for the 11th consecutive year, the highest rating awarded by auditing firms.

For more details, visit www.crosstimberswater.com.