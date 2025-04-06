Lantana pickelball courts a big hit in the community

The Ferguson Courts at Lantana pickleball complex has been a success since opening last November, filled with tournaments, reservations and community use.

“The community has been embracing it and it’s been a positive experience for Lantana and Denton County residents,” said Lantana Fresh Water Supply District #7 board member Todd Messerle.

Ten pickleball courts with a restroom facility are located at Rayzor Road and FM 407, next to E.P. Rayzor Elementary School. They are open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pickleball, a paddle sport that blends elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, is experiencing explosive growth. Nearly 20 million people played in the United States in 2024 — a 45.8% increase from the previous year, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

Messerle said players of all ages have come out to enjoy the courts.

For school-aged kids, the courts have been a good source of physical education. Messerle said teachers from E.P. Rayzor have brought their students out for P.E. classes on Fridays.

Lantana Cares, a non-profit organization, donated 40 paddles and balls to the school so the kids could learn how to play.

Messerle said homeschool students have also used the courts to fulfill their P.E. credits.

The courts hosted one major tournament already and another one was scheduled from April 4-6.

There is also a reservation system online for the public to book times on one of three reserved courts. Reservations cost $10 per court, per hour. Download the app to make reservations at lantanatx.org.

Messerle said the introduction and rollout of the complex has gone very smooth, so far.

“We’ve had a huge uptick in reservations lately with the nicer weather,” he said. “And we haven’t had any issues with those reservations.”

All of the proceeds from tournaments and reservations go toward upkeep and court maintenance.

Those who wish to learn how to play pickleball can contact registered instructor Mary Freet at 214-577-2621.

Heading into the summer, Messerle said they would like to find an instructor to host clinics for kids and start organizing leagues.