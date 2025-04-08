Positive measles case confirmed in Grapevine

Visitors to the Grapevine Mills mall and Great Wolf Lodge may have been exposed to a positive measles case at the end of March, according to Denton County Public Health.

If you were at the Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine between early morning on 3/28 and late evening on 3/30 or the Grapevine Mills Mall on 3/29, you may have been exposed to a positive measles case. Measles is extremely contagious if you have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine. pic.twitter.com/7CrdP4YTrd — Denton County Public Health (@WeAreDCPH) April 5, 2025

As of April 4, 481 cases of measles have been confirmed in Texas since late January. A school-aged child in Lubbock was hospitalized and passed away on April 3. The child was unvaccinated and had no reported underlying conditions.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness, which can cause life-threatening illness to anyone who is not protected against the virus. During a measles outbreak, about one in five children who get sick will need hospital care and one in 20 will develop pneumonia, according to the Department of State Health Services. Rarely, measles can lead to swelling of the brain and death. It can also cause pregnancy complications, such as premature birth and babies with low birth weight.

Most cases in Texas have been located in West Texas. DSHS has an interactive map with more data on its website.

The DSHS website also has tips on how to prevent measles, the best, they said, is getting two doses of the vaccine. A map of locations that administer vaccines to adults and children is shown on the measles outbreak page of the DSHS website.

Denton County Public Health is helping in response of the confirmed case in Grapevine. They are also working to get more adults and children vaccinated and are consulting with local schools, medical providers and other public health agencies to provide resources, monitoring and tests.

For more information, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a page on its website about measles and the outbreaks throughout the nation.