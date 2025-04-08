Medal of Honor motorcade to go through heart of Southern Denton County

A motorcade of police cars, fire trucks, motorcycles and other service vehicles will drive through Denton County on Wednesday en route to its final destination in Gainesville.

The group, made up of more than 550 vehicles that will stretch 8-9 miles long, will start at the south end of DFW International Airport sometime between 3-5 p.m.

According to a press release from Denton County, there will be a “historic number of public safety agencies participating in the motorcade” that is put on to honor Medal of Honor recipients.

“Seeing the many residents who line up to welcome the Medal of Honor recipients during the annual motorcade reminds me yet again of how Denton County emphasizes the importance of our veterans,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads in his newsletter. “With tens of thousands of veterans among our residents, recognizing their contributions to the freedoms we enjoy daily is important.”

It is an annual event that marks the beginning of Medal of Honor Weekend.

The motorcade will cause some parts of highways 183, 360, 114, 121 and many access points along I-35W and I-35E to be temporarily shut down as agencies work to get the motorcade onto the roadway.

Denton County asks that drivers be aware that there will be traffic delays and that, if the motorcade approaches from during their commute, drivers move to the right lanes.

A complete list of events that will happen during the celebration can be found here.