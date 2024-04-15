Medal of Honor motorcade to pass through Denton County

The annual trek of Congressional Medal of Honor Recipients from DFW Airport to Gainesville will take place on Thursday, according to a news release from Denton County.

As usual, there will be a large motorcade of public safety vehicles honoring and escorting national heroes all the way to their destination. An historic number of public safety agencies will participate in the motorcade, according to the county, including many fire and police departments from southern Denton County.

Current estimates are expecting the motorcade to stretch 8-9 miles long with well over 550 vehicles participating. The motorcade is expected to leave the staging area on the south end of DFW Airport tentatively between 3-5 p.m. Thursday. The motorcade route will take Hwy 114 from Grapevine to I-35W, and then north through Denton and on to Gainesville.

With such a significant number of participants, citizens traveling along this motorcade route need to be aware of traffic delays that will occur during this short time span, the county said. Public safety agencies are requesting that citizens be aware of the motorcade and pull to the right lanes when approached from behind. Additionally, some parts of Hwys 183, 360, 114, 121 and many access points along I-35W and I-35E will be temporarily shut down as agencies work to get the motorcade onto the roadway.