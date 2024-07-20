Lantana Update — July 2024

Depending on which Lantana subdivision you live in, your choice of broadband providers are Astound Broadband and/or Frontier Communications. That will change by next spring.

Charter Communications is building a fiber-optic network in Lantana to offer its Spectrum TV, internet, and phone service to residents. We spoke with Michael Valentin, Spectrum Area Vice President of Field Operations for more information about the rollout.

Will all of Lantana be built out? Yes, all of Lantana will be part of our buildout. The Lantana neighborhood is part of a larger buildout Spectrum has planned for the Denton area.

What is the timeline for buildout in Lantana? Our teams are set to begin construction this fall and plan to connect nearly 700 homes in Lantana by the end of the year. The bulk of this expansion effort will be completed by spring 2025 as our teams work to connect more than 3,000 additional homes/small businesses in the area.

What services will be available to residents? Once complete, Spectrum’s fiber-optic network will deliver gigabit internet speeds to residential and small business customers, and all Spectrum internet plans have no modem fees, data caps or contracts. Spectrum will also offer money-saving mobile offerings and a wide variety of TV options, all backed by a team of local technicians and 100% in-house and U.S. based customer service.

Are there any promotions for Lantana residents to take advantage of? Customers will be notified when construction is complete, and we’ll work with them to find the right service package to fit their needs. New customers may qualify for promotional pricing.

Lantana Ladies League Year in Review

As the membership year draws to a close, we hope you’ll join us in celebrating the remarkable accomplishments of the Lantana Ladies League. In total, League members donated over $20,000 and 260 volunteer hours to Denton County charities. Our guiding principle, “action + compassion = lives changed,” has truly come to life.

At the same time, our special interest groups continued to grow, offering our 266 members the chance to delve into their individual interests while forging lasting connections.

As we approach our 20th anniversary, 2024-25 promises to be a year of celebration and continued community impact. The board will be meeting over the summer to plan exciting events and initiatives. Stay tuned to lantanaladiesleague.com and Facebook for info on our August kickoff, and join us for what will be the most memorable year yet!

Take a look below for some of our favorite milestones over the year.

We began with Membership Kickoff in August, with 184 members. This featured a 50/50 raffle that raised $1,050 for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates).

September saw the Happy Donation Drop-Off, benefiting Bob’s House of Hope/Ranch Hands Rescue, with approximately $2,500 in household goods and gift cards donated.

In October, Ghouls Night Out gathered donations for Heart of the City Lewisville, resulting in seven cartloads of food and over 70 bags of clothing.

December’s Christmas Cocktails & Mocktails event brought holiday cheer to Socks for Seniors and Young Lives Angel Tree. The League donated more than 350 pairs of socks for seniors, 100 Christmas cards, and Christmas gifts to 15 teen parents and 20 children

The Winter High Tea in January benefited SheSupply, collecting and donating 4,380 feminine hygiene items and $100.

February’s Galentine’s Celebration supported Humane Tomorrow, Happy Pet Project, and Senior Paws, with $200 donated to each organization, plus pet supplies.

March’s Spring Market Vendor Expo, which highlighted business members, raised $1,430 for Refuge for Women.

April’s Charity Auction was a resounding success, raising $12,000 for Journey to Dream.

May’s Annual Amazing Race raised $800 for the Oxford House, along with a ton of team spirit and competition among our members.

In addition, 100 bags of clothing were donated to Heart of the City Lewisville, and 100 books + over $200 were donated to the Denton ISD Library2Go.

To get involved or learn more about the League, check out lantanaladiesleague.com or email [email protected].

(Submitted by Shawna White, LLL President)