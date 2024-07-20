Flower Mound family displaced after house fire

A Flower Mound family lost their home overnight in a fire.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, smoke detectors awakened the three occupants of the home in the 1800 block of Marble Pass Lane, according to the Flower Mound Fire Department. They safely evacuated and called 911. Three dogs and one cat were rescued from the home, but one cat died in the fire before firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to FMFD. The family is displaced from the home.

The Lewisville and Highland Village fire departments provided aid with the fire response, and the Flower Mound Police Department and Animal Services also assisted.