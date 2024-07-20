Bartonville Town Update — July 2024

Hello Bartonville!

Bartonville residents recently came together in a heartfelt tribute to honor Memorial Day. On May 27, residents gathered at Town Hall for the inaugural Memorial Day Celebration, marking a moment of remembrance and community unity. The event kicked off with the country tunes of Raised Right Men, whose live music set a vibrant backdrop for the afternoon’s festivities. Families and friends savored the camaraderie over free food, while children joyfully explored bounce houses and participated in games that added an extra dose of excitement to the occasion. Many attendees also enjoyed the car show in the Bartonville Store parking lot, which was a popular draw at the event.

A standout moment of the celebration was Mr. Garrett Zindel’s moving presentation. With eloquence and reverence, he delved into the history and profound significance of Memorial Day, reminding everyone of the sacrifices made by brave servicemen and women who gave their lives in defense of our nation. His heartfelt words resonated deeply with attendees, underscoring the true essence of the day.

As the sun beat down, tents provided welcome shade, and fans hummed softly to keep everyone cool and comfortable. For those seeking a quieter moment of reflection, the council room offered a serene retreat from the bustle outside. Looking ahead, Bartonville looks to build on this year’s success and eagerly anticipates continuing the tradition of bringing neighbors together to strengthen our community.

For nearly a decade, Waste Connections has served as Bartonville’s contracted solid waste franchise holder. Recently, during the June 18 Regular Meeting, the Town Council took decisive action by directing staff to solicit Requests for Proposals (RFPs) from Waste Connections and other interested solid waste providers. This strategic move aims to secure competitive pricing and ensure that our community receives optimal solid waste services.

The solicitation of RFPs reflects the Town Council’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparency. By inviting proposals from multiple providers, Bartonville seeks to evaluate offerings that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our residents. This process underscores our dedication to securing the best value for essential municipal services.

Bartonville had its first budget planning meeting just prior to the June 18 Regular Meeting at Town Hall. This meeting serves as a cornerstone of Bartonville’s governance, providing an opportunity for the Town Council to hear about preliminary revenue projections, and providing direction to staff on priorities for the coming fiscal year. Road improvements, public safety/traffic, and maintaining the current low property tax rate ranked at the top of the priority list. Additional budget meetings will precede upcoming Town Council meetings, so please stay informed by signing up for Notify Me on the town website. Transparency and accountability will be paramount as decisions are made to ensure that taxpayer dollars are utilized responsibly and in accordance with the town’s priorities.

Development Update

Andy’s Frozen Custard and Swig are going up quickly in front of Kroger. Open dates will be shared once available.

After weeks of delays, Whataburger is nearing completion of its new location in Bartonville. It is now slated for a July or August opening, according to sources.

Knight’s Landing (RE-5, minimum 5-acre lot subdivision on E. Jeter, between Porter and Gibbons) – this subdivision includes 15 residential lots.

Deer Hollow (RE-5, minimum 5-acre lot subdivision behind Hat Creek) – this subdivision includes 14 residential lots.

Eagle Ridge (RE-2, minimum 2-acre lot subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Hudson Hills (RE-2, minimum 2-acre lot subdivision behind Marty B’s) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Trifecta Estates (RE-2, minimum 2-acre lot subdivision off McMakin) – this subdivision includes 8 residential lots.

Do not miss any exciting news, updates, or meetings; visit the Town’s website at www.townofbartonville.com and sign up for updates by clicking on “Notify Me.”