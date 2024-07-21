Local leaders react to Biden withdrawing from 2024 presidential race

Denton County and state of Texas officials have been posting their reactions to the news Sunday that President Joe Biden, 81, will not seek reelection in November.

In a letter addressed to the public, Biden said that while it was his intention to run for reelection, “I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday to be the Democrat Party’s new presidential nominee after he announced that he was ending his reelection campaign.

Harris’ favorability rating is similar to Biden’s, but the share of Americans who have an unfavorable view of her is lower than the president’s.

If Biden is unfit to run FOR the presidency, he is unfit to run THE presidency. American security is at risk both at home and abroad. A change in the oval office is essential – immediately – to ensure the safety of Americans and the security of our country. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 21, 2024

President Biden has made the courageous decision to drop out of the race for the future success of our country. https://t.co/MB6YL1mycA — Michael Burgess, MD (@michaelcburgess) July 21, 2024

If Dems think trading Biden for his failed Border Czar is going to change anything, they’re dreaming. Under her “leadership” criminals and terrorists stream across our wide-open border & fentanyl continues to kill thousands of innocent Americans. If she can’t fix the border,… — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) July 21, 2024

𝐎𝐛𝐚𝐦𝐚 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝟒𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦 𝐚𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭. The June debate was a hit job on Biden by his own party; humiliating him was step one to run him out. There was no need for Biden to debate that early, as I said at the time. They were with him every… https://t.co/PAQDbojpw3 — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) July 21, 2024

If Biden is too mentally handicapped to run for President, he’s obviously incapable of leading the most powerful nation in the world. Congress should push for the 25th Amendment immediately. https://t.co/foz7ogl81c — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) July 21, 2024

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.