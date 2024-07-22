Another mosquito sample in Flower Mound tests positive for West Nile

The town of Flower Mound will spray for mosquitoes this week after another trap tested for West Nile Virus, the town announced Sunday.

The town’s Environmental Health Services Division has confirmed a mosquito sample collected in the 3800 block of Raintree Drive has tested positive for West Nile Virus. It is the ninth positive mosquito sample found in town this year, the town said in a news release.

The town scheduled spraying operations in the approximate one-half square-mile radius surrounding the specified areas for Monday and Tuesday between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather permitting. Residents in the affected neighborhoods will be notified by the community notification call system and the community signs placed at major intersections within the spraying area.

The town encouraged residents to minimize exposure and take these precautionary steps:

If possible, stay indoors during spraying events.

If you’re outside or in a vehicle at the time, stay alert for the spraying truck and maintain a safe distance.

If the spray should contact your skin or eyes, wash skin with soap and water, and rinse eyes with water or a saline solution

Close windows and doors to your home.

Wash exposed fruits and vegetables before eating.

There are no special precautions or waiting period recommendations for swimming pools regarding ground spraying. Town staff will continue to conduct additional inspections and monitor the area after treatment. The insecticide used in spraying is applied at ultra-low levels, breaks down quickly, and does not leave a toxic residue. It will not harm outside pets, according to the town.

For more information, contact Flower Mound Environmental Services at 972.874.6340 or visit www.flowermound.gov/mosquitos.