Ex-treasurer stole $16K from Guyer football booster club, reports say

The former Guyer High School football booster club’s treasurer was recently arrested after she allegedly stole nearly $16,000 from the organization.

Denton ISD employees at Guyer this spring reported to police in April that funds were missing from the booster club, which is run by volunteers, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported. Denton Police Department detectives found a lot of charges that appeared to be made by the club’s former treasurer, Shauna Martin — including purchases for travel, food, utilities and more — for more than $15,800.

Martin, 43, allegedly admitted to investigators that she used club money for personal expenses, WFAA reported. Martin, who won the Team Mom Appreciation Award last year from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, turned herself in to police last month and posted bond the same day.