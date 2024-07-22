Justin FD mourning death of longtime volunteer

The Justin Volunteer Fire Department and the Justin community are mourning the unexpected loss of Woodrow Michael Turner I, who served with the department for a quarter-century.

“Mike was a dedicated volunteer to our department, having served for 25 years with dedication and unwavering commitment to our community,” Fire Chief Matthew Mitchell said in a statement. “Mike’s contributions to our department have been invaluable, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of working alongside him. His professionalism, compassion and bravery set an example for us all, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of firefighters within our organization.”

Turner is survived by his wife, Stacey, and five children. Their son, also Woodrow Michael Turner, currently serves as the assistant fire chief and fire marshal for the Justin VFD.

A Meal Train has been set up to support the Turner family. Mitchell said there will be a memorial service to celebrate Mike’s life, and the details will be announced soon.