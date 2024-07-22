Ground fogging for mosquitoes scheduled in Lantana

Denton County Public Health on Monday reported that five mosquito traps in unincorporated Denton County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Four of the traps were located in northern Denton County, but one was in the northern half of Lantana. Residents in the affected area are being informed via emergency alerts and signage, according to a DCPH news release. All five areas will be fogged three times beginning Tuesday though Monday, weather permitting. Truck-based ultra-low volume fogging will occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

DCPH recommends the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Detailed maps of fog areas are located on the DCPH West Nile Virus website at DentonCounty.gov/WNV, along with additional information including mosquito maps, latest news and facts about WNV.