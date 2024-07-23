‘Tip a Cop’ Thursday to support Special Olympics Texas

Local police departments will be serving meals at Texas Roadhouse restaurants this week to raise money for Special Olympics Texas.

One day each July, Texas Roadhouse hosts the “Tip a Cop” national campaign to provide awareness and financial support for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. All donations in Denton County will go toward sports training and athletic competitions for Special Olympics Texas.

Tip a Cop day is scheduled for Thursday, and there are three locations in and around southern Denton County:

3811 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound, 4-9 p.m. Click here to donate.

18355 I-35W, Northlake, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Click here to donate.

2817 South I-35E, Denton, 5-9 p.m. Click here to donate.

Click here for more information.