FMPD accepting applications for its popular Citizens Police Academy

The Flower Mound Police Department will begin accepting applications for its popular Citizens Police Academy on Monday, July 29.

CPA participants will get hands-on experience in law enforcement practices such as recruitment, training, narcotics, K-9 and crime scene analysis, according to a FMPD news release. Students will also gain a better understanding of the different divisions within the Department including Traffic, SWAT, Patrol and Criminal Investigation.

The nine-week course runs from Sept. 4 to Oct. 30. The course is free to Flower Mound residents, and classes meet in person at the Police Department every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m.

Click here for more information and to apply. Space is limited, so interested residents are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.