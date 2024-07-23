Highland Village City Update — July 2024

Who could have imagined so much storm debris? As I write this Highland Village, along with cities all over North Texas, still have debris to be collected from the May 28 storm. We first initiated the clause in our agreement with Republic Services for special pickup and soon found even that special service was unable to manage the amount of debris that needed to be collected. We then contracted with third-party vendors to collect storm debris within the City. This is an additional contract outside of the contract with Republic Services and is specifically for storm debris pickup. New (green) yard waste from tree or shrub trimming will not be collected by the third-party contractors and must be placed at the curb according to Republic Services contract guidelines. If you hire a service to trim surviving trees or shrubs, the service provider should dispose of those branches as a normal course of business. The third-party contractor will not collect storm debris that is mixed with new (green) branches. I know we are all tired of seeing the dead branches at our curbs and, if we all work together and follow the specified guidelines, we can get the storm debris cleaned up faster. The guidelines are posted on the City website at highlandvillage.org.

All the rain we had brought with it areas of standing water which leads to mosquitoes. The City has a very active weekly mosquito testing program that spans from May through the end of October, traps are deployed, samples collected and tested for West Nile Virus. City crews are currently treating standing water in culverts, creeks, wooded areas and greenbelts throughout the entire City. The recent rains have spiked a population of the floodwater nuisance mosquitoes. The City does not spray for the nuisance mosquito population as it is cost prohibitive. Now is the time to ensure there is no standing water around your property. Check French drains, empty out water from plant trays, pet water bowls, anywhere you see standing water. The BTI “DUNKS” can be purchased at most local hardware stores to place in areas of standing water around your home that can’t be removed. Remember whenever the family goes out, whether at dusk, dawn or in-between; be sure to use an insect repellent that contains DEET. Protect yourself and your family from those painful bites and from potentially acquiring a mosquito-borne illness.

The City had two Capital Improvement Projects completed recently. The upgraded traffic signal at the Highland Village Road and Highland Shores/Brazos intersection has been installed and the contractor is working on setting the timing as I type. This new signal has been upgraded to current technology so traffic should flow much better.

The second project is the asphalt overlay of Highland Shores Blvd. from Briarhill Blvd. to Highland Village Rd. I received a few questions about the new striping on this section of the road. The narrower lanes cause drivers to slow down through this area providing a safer roadway. It also allowed for the widening of the bike lanes, which are used by walkers and those on micro-mobility devices as well, and included a wider buffer between cars and pedestrians. Improvements to the crosswalk at Highland Shores Blvd. and Community Center Dr. is included in this project and is still underway. The project adds a piece of sidewalk on the eastbound side of Highland Shores Blvd. at Highland Village Rd. and a new enhanced crosswalk lighted notification system.

We are currently accepting applications for appointment to our boards and commissions. In September, Council appoints interested residents to the Planning & Zoning Commission, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the Community Development Board (which oversees the planning and budget of the 4B sales tax that is designated for trails and the soccer complex), the Zoning Board of Adjustments, and the Ethics Board. In order to be considered for appointment, you need to fill out an application. All the details and application are available on the City website under Boards and Commissions. I hope you will consider serving our City; I can tell you it is a rewarding experience!

You may be wondering what is being built next to Handel’s Ice Cream in front of Painted Tree Marketplace. The City approved the construction of an HTeaO at that location. The franchise owner sold the location back to corporate and they would like to make changes to the building, which requires them to bring those modifications to the Planning & Zoning Commission and then City Council for review and approval. You can learn about all the new businesses and business updates at thehvba.com.

The Shops at Highland Village is continuing to invest in the center, this time renovating the northern courtyard. The new space, called The Backyard, will become the gathering point for events and activities at The Shops. The renovations will include a water feature, landscaping, shade, multiple seating options, and ambient path lighting. It is good to see owners investing to make the center relevant and a place our community can enjoy.

As the temperatures rise, remember all the businesses offering indoor activities and family fun. Cheeky Monkeys, Be Legend Gaming, Color Me Mine, Rev’s Golf Lounge, Celebration Escape Room, and Zoom Room, among others, offer cool, indoor fun for the family. You can take in a movie, dine at a local restaurant or shop at one of our many retailers. There really is so much to do in Highland Village!

I hope you have a fun and safe summer. I look forward to seeing you around town!