Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — July 2024

I hope that everyone is enjoying their summer and that you all have recovered from all the recent storms. July is National Parks and Recreation Month, so it’s a perfect time to highlight the exponential value our parks and amenities bring to our community. Our parks and recreation staff stay busy year-round, but July may be the busiest month of them all, with our massive Independence Fest celebration, a packed Community Activity Center full of summer camps, and a bustling Outdoor Water Park!

And this year, the Town of Flower Mound has a new way to beat the heat – the splash pad at Canyon Falls Park! I was lucky enough to attend the ribbon cutting of our newest park in June, and I want to take some time to share a bit about this new amenity.

Canyon Falls Park (6425 Stonecrest Rd.) is the result of many years of planning and the foresight of Town Council and Board members who knew a recreational space was needed on the west side of town. The history of this project goes all the way back to 2017, when the 10.756-acre tract was acquired by the Town through a Parkland Dedication Ordinance because of the Canyon Falls residential development. A few months later, on March 6, 2017, the master plan for the park was approved.

We unfortunately had issues with our original contractor, and things took longer than expected, but I’d say it was worth the wait! The park includes a beautiful playground, splash pad, fitness equipment, and a basketball court. It is a great area to enjoy the trails and have a picnic with family and friends, as well.

Check it out when you get the chance! The splash pad is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., May 1 through September 30. Of course, the Town also has a splash pad at Heritage Park (600 Spinks Rd.) that follows the same hours.

Another new park is on the horizon, as the Town is hard at work designing a master plan for Trotter Park, a 13.11-acre undeveloped park property at 4551 Cross Timbers Rd. Staff will be presenting the conceptual master plan design to Town Council during our July 15 meeting. There will be a public hearing as part of that presentation, so please share your feedback with us! You can learn more and follow the progress at www.flowermound.gov/trotterpark.

Our Parks and Recreation staff also do a great job of keeping our existing parks, trails, and amenities up to date. The Town is currently looking into expanding and renovating the Community Activity Center and is working on a feasibility study that will review proposed updated floor plans, exterior renderings, operational information, and cost estimates. Staff plans to present an update on this project at an upcoming Town Council meeting this summer, so be sure to keep an eye on our website for more information.

Cortadera Park (2000 Cortadera St.) also recently reopened with a fresh look. The playground equipment was upgraded and features a structure for 2-5 year olds, as well as a structure for 5-12 year olds. There is a new swing set with shade, a merry-go-round, a stand-alone climbing structure, and new artificial turf. And in June, Jake’s Hilltop Park (4975 Timber Creek Rd.) reopened with new playground equipment designed for 2-5 year olds and 5-12 year olds, swings with an integrated shade structure, and new engineered wood fiber play surfacing. This summer, take a stroll through the interconnecting trails that can take you through our town and into these and many more different parks in Flower Mound.

Thank you to our Parks and Rec staff who work so hard to keep our outdoor spaces and facilities updated and enjoyable for our community. Staff will be publishing creative ways you can celebrate Parks and Recreation Month on our website and social media accounts, so be sure to get outside and enjoy!

In addition to Parks and Recreation Month, this issue of The Cross Timbers Gazette is featuring Healthcare Experts. As a healthcare provider, summer is the perfect time to get your wellness checks for your kids and yourself. We have so many extraordinary healthcare services in our community and being proactive in our physical and mental health is priceless. I hope you all stay well this summer and enjoy the healthy benefits of our indoor and outdoor recreational opportunities.