Delhi6 Indian Kitchen expanding to larger location in Highland Village

A popular local restaurant is gearing up for a flavorful new chapter.

Delhi6 Indian Kitchen, known for its authentic Indian cuisine, announced Monday it will relocate to a larger location at 2420 Justin Road—formerly home to The Lost Colony—by late this summer or early fall.

The expansion comes after five years of serving the community at its original site in The Shops at Highland Village, with the owners citing growing demand and limited space as key reasons for the move.

The new space will feature larger seating capacity, private event areas for parties and meetings, and a “warm, elegant design that blends cultural heritage with modern flair.” For the first time, Delhi6 will also begin accepting reservations.

“We’ve been honored to be part of your family dinners, birthday celebrations, and joyful reunions,” the restaurant said in a statement. “Now it’s time to evolve—and grow with you.”

The move to acquire the former Mexican restaurant was prompted by financial challenges of the previous occupant and building owner.

“While the former tenant and landlord at this (new) location had their own financial challenges, this situation opened a door — quite literally — for us to bring the Delhi6 experience to a space that matches your energy, love, and enthusiasm. It’s a bittersweet transition, but one filled with hope, purpose, and promise.”

For more information, visit www.mydelhi6.com.