Lost Colony to close its doors in Highland Village

The Lost Colony restaurant announced via Facebook that it will be closing sometime in May because of a change in property ownership.

The restaurant opened in November 2021 with an idea to create “a unique experience combining inspired Fresh-Mex cuisine, craft margaritas and endless celebrations,” according to its Facebook page.

Now, almost four years later, the business is being forced to shut down. New ownership of the property has different ideas for the space and plans to put its own concept on the lot.

The Facebook post ended with some hopeful sentiment as Lost Colony enters its last month.

“After all, this isn’t goodbye—not just yet. Consider this a fond farewell tour, as we say thank you for the many unforgettable memories,” said the post. “From all of us at Lost Colony, thanks for getting lost with us.”