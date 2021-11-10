Hugo’s Lost Colony to open Monday in Highland Village

A new Tex-Mex restaurant will open next week in Highland Village.

Hugo’s Lost Colony will open at 2420 Justin Road at 11 a.m. Monday, the restaurant announced this week. The new restaurant will be “a unique experience combining inspired Fresh-Mex cuisine, craft margaritas and endless celebrations,” the eatery’s Facebook page says. It’s located in the old Fresco’s Mexicana spot, which closed in August 2020.

Hugo’s Lost Colony is aiming to “transport you to some exotic place” with its decor, atmosphere and menu. The restaurant is a spinoff of the Hugo’s Invitados restaurant in Las Colinas, which serves organic, modern Mexican dishes.