Wednesday, November 10, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Hugo’s Lost Colony to open Monday in Highland Village

By Mark Smith
0
1
Photo courtesy of Hugo's Lost Colony

A new Tex-Mex restaurant will open next week in Highland Village.

Hugo’s Lost Colony will open at 2420 Justin Road at 11 a.m. Monday, the restaurant announced this week. The new restaurant will be “a unique experience combining inspired Fresh-Mex cuisine, craft margaritas and endless celebrations,” the eatery’s Facebook page says. It’s located in the old Fresco’s Mexicana spot, which closed in August 2020.

Hugo’s Lost Colony is aiming to “transport you to some exotic place” with its decor, atmosphere and menu. The restaurant is a spinoff of the Hugo’s Invitados restaurant in Las Colinas, which serves organic, modern Mexican dishes.

Previous articleDenton veteran honors fellow service members
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.