Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our April 2025 print issue.

Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More, offering custom apparel printing, is now open at 1900 Long Prairie Rd. #104, Flower Mound.

Cold Stone Creamery, an ice cream shop, is now open at 1450 Long Prairie Rd. #120, Flower Mound.

McMillion & Grove CPAs, providing accounting and financial services to individuals and small businesses, is now open at 140 Old Town Blvd N. #100, Argyle.

Treeline by Hillwood, a new master-planned community that will have 2,700 homes ranging from the high $300,000’s to $600,000, is now open at 11629 Canopy Trail, Justin.

Realty Capital Residential has completed construction on Thirty-One Eleven, a 16-story residential building overlooking Lake Grapevine at 3111 Sunset Blvd., Flower Mound.

The Green Room, an indoor golf facility, is expected to open this month in the Oaks Building at 151 FM 407 #103, Argyle.

Tumbles FloMo, offering gym classes for children, is expected to open this month at 1121 Flower Mound Rd. #520, Flower Mound.

The Back Nine Golf, an indoor golf facility, is expected to open this month at 3913 Long Prairie Rd. Flower Mound.

Grapevine Golf Cars, providing sales and service on new and used golf carts, is expected to open this month at 1611 Robson Ranch Rd., Northlake.

Paris Baguette, a bakery and café, is expected to open in July in the former Dairy Queen location at 2000 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, offering products for swimming pools & spas, has closed its doors at 2221 Justin Rd. #107, Flower Mound.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.