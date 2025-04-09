Flower Mound Mayor’s column – April 2025

Spring is here and I hope this finds you well! Spring signifies new beginnings and renewal. For the Town, this renewal comes in many forms, including VOTING season! Please come out and VOTE, which begins on April 22. Keep in mind that the general election was canceled because the incumbents were unopposed. Adam Schiestel will be re-elected to Place 1, and Brian Taylor will be re-elected to Place 3. Congratulations, gentlemen! I’m excited to continue working with you both.

The special election – or bond election – is still happening on May 3, with early voting beginning April 22. There will be two propositions on your ballot. Proposition A ($82,000,000) will fund park and recreational facilities, including trail systems, parks and sports fields, and the expansion of the Community Activity Center. Proposition B ($30,000,000) will fund street improvement projects for the next five years.

So what even is a bond election? General Obligation (GO) bonds are debt instruments issued by municipal governments to finance capital improvements. Bonds are sold to investors, and the proceeds from the sales of these bonds are used to pay for capital investments that have a public purpose. Bond elections provide voters the opportunity to have a say in which projects they are willing to support through the approval of bond propositions to authorize funding for each type of project on the ballot. Essentially, the voters are giving permission for the Town of Flower Mound to take out a loan and pay that loan back over an extended period of time, much like a family takes out a mortgage loan for their home.

Proposition A includes several projects, including the expansion and renovation of the Community Activity Center; multiple trail projects and extensions; the conversion of one of the soccer fields at Chinn Chapel Soccer Complex to turf for use by various sports; the creation of a 24-hour Library self-service area and park in western Flower Mound; the completion of phase two of Twin Coves Park; additions and renovations to Leonard & Helen Johns Community Park; and improvements and additions to Prairie Trail Park. More than 30 streets have been identified for potential inclusion in Proposition B. The streets were chosen based on a pavement condition index that the Town completed. The index helped identify which roadways need reconstruction, major or minor panel replacements, or joint/crack seal or minor repairs. Staff will continue to assess road conditions in town, and if Proposition B passes, the streets that are ultimately included will be prioritized based on road condition.

If one or both of these propositions pass, the Town does not anticipate the Town’s current tax rate will increase. While the ballot language requires us to mention the “imposition of a tax,” the Town’s current tax rate is sufficient, meaning the capacity to fund these projects is available without raising the tax rate.

You can learn more about the Town’s bond election at two upcoming open houses – one on Thursday, April 10 at 1 p.m. at the Flower Mound Senior Center (2701 W Windsor Drive) and the other on Thursday, April 17 at 6 p.m. at Flower Mound Town Hall (2121 Cross Timbers Road). In the meantime, you can find additional information, including more on the projects that are included in the propositions and answers to frequently asked questions, at flowermound.gov/bond2025.

It’s very important that you make your voice heard and vote this season! I hope to see you all at the polls. Make voting a priority in your community and let’s make it a record voting season. LOCAL ELECTIONS ARE IMPORTANT!

In addition to the upcoming election and your involvement in voting, there are other ways to create new beginnings in your community… Get involved in our events! LET’S DO THIS FLOWER MOUND! Keep Flower Mound Beautiful is doing their annual Spring Eco-Action day on Saturday, April 12 starting at 8:30 a.m. at Flower Mound High School. Come get supplies, and they will tell you where to go to help clean up the community. It really is fun, especially if you bring your family and friends to do it together. Go to kfmb.org to learn more and register.

After helping with the spring cleanup, join us at Jake’s Hilltop Park (4975 Timber Creek Drive) for the Town’s 41st Annual Easter Egg Scramble on the same day, Saturday, April 12! Enjoy an afternoon filled with candy, fun activities and a special visit from the Easter Bunny. Festivities start at 1:30 p.m. with the egg scramble kicking off promptly at 2:30 p.m. For the adults, you can do the Adult Egg Scramble. It’s fun and quite intense to be in a mass of adults diving for eggs, so wear your running shoes.

Then, on Saturday, April 26 from 9 a.m. to noon, join us for a free kids’ fishing event at the Rheudasil Park pond (2401 Lake Forest Blvd.), where more than 500 pounds of catfish will be stocked! Prizes and awards will be available in various categories. Rods, reels and bait will be provided, but feel free to bring your own if you prefer.

The fun continues in May with our Arts Festival at Heritage Park, Concerts in the Park series, Bike with the Blue and more. You can learn more about the Town’s upcoming events at flowermound.gov/events. I hope to see you out and about this spring! Please come say hello when you see me out there, as I’d love to meet you! Let’s do this together, Flower Mound!