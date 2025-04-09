Egg-citing Easter events going on around southern Denton County

This weekend is full of Easter events going on in the towns and cities of southern Denton County. Here are a list of planned events:

Argyle

The festivities begin on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. when the Argyle Lion’s Club hosts the 2025 Annual Breakfast with the Bunny.

Tickets cost $5 per individual and $20 per family. It will include all-you-can-eat pancakes and bacon.

Argyle’s 2025 EGGstravaganza on the Bunny Trail will take place at Unity Park at 10 a.m.

There will be age-specific egg hunts starting at 11 a.m., a petting zoo, bounce house and food trucks, including Bunker Brew Coffee Truck of Argyle.

For live entertainment, Argyle-native and Nashville recording artist Mattie Rose will headline. Dallas West Dance Academy will provide dance performances, as well.

The event will finish up around 1 p.m.

Double Oak

A pancake breakfast and an Easter egg hunt will be put on by Double Oak Saturday at the Double Oak Fire Station.

The breakfast will last from 9-11 a.m. The egg hunt will start at 10:30 a.m.

Flower Mound

The 2025 Easter egg Scramble put on by Flower Mound will start at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Jake’s Hilltop Park on Timber Creek Drive.

This will be the Town’s 41st rendition of the Easter tradition, described as “an afternoon filled with candy, fun activities and a special visit from the Easter Bunny” on the Town’s website.

The event starts at 1:30 p.m. and the egg scramble will start at 2:30 p.m.

Highland Village

Highland Village’s 2025 Easter egg hunt will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Unity Park Baseball Fields in Highland Village.

The egg hunts will be split up into age groups:

Toddler to 3 years will be on the Red Field

Ages 4-6 will be on the Yellow Field

Ages 7-10 will be on the Green Field

Attendees will also be able to enjoy face painting, a fire engine, bounce houses, free ice cream treats and get pictures with the Easter Bunny–but they must bring their own camera.

The event will finish up around 1:30 p.m.

In the event that rain causes the hunt to be canceled, it will be moved to the following Saturday, April 19 at 10 a.m. Unity Park.

For a full list of other community events going, check out our community calendar.