Meet the Candidates: Denton ISD Board of Trustees Place 3

Voters will head to the polls starting this month to elect their representatives on local town councils and school boards. In addition, there will be special elections on some ballots in southern Denton County.

Early voting for the Saturday, May 3 General Election runs from Tuesday, April 22 to Tuesday, April 29. Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested local municipal and school board elections. Below is each candidate’s profile, listed alphabetically. Incumbents are marked with an (i). Complete candidate profiles are available at CrossTimbersGazette.com.

Board of Trustees Place 3 (3-year term)

Julie Greenawalt, 65

City/Town of Residence: Denton

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 1.5 years

Current occupation: Retired: Educator, Nurse, Veteran, School nurse, Flight nurse

Education: 2003-2008 University of Pittsburgh, PA PHD.

• 2000-2001 Slippery Rock University, PA-Certified School Nurse

• 1990-1994 Duquesne University, PA-MSN Education

• 1982-1992 USAF and USAFR-Flight Nurse-Desert Storm/Persian Gulf War

• 1987-1988 Webster University, MO-MA Computer Resource Management

• 1977-1981 Bradley University, Il -BSN Nursing Graduate

Previous or current service on governmental/community/civic boards: 1984-2021 Association of Women’s Health and Neonatal Nursing (AWHONN), served on the Emergency Preparedness Advisor Panel and the Executive Regional Leadership Committee.

• 1992-2006 National Association of School Nurses

• 2007-2021 Pennsylvania State Nurses Association; served in various capacities during this tenure; Treasurer, Investment Committee, Vice President, and American Nurses Association (ANA) Delegate.

• 2018-2021 PA State Perinatal Morbidity Committee (Appointed by Governor)

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? Denton ISD is a large school district and, as such, its board members need to have a broad foundation and a strong skill set. As an educator, nurse, previous school nurse, previous flight nurse and veteran of the United States Air Force/Reserves, I have a unique skill set that will allow me to serve the students, families and community of Denton well. I believe that with my skill set I am the best choice for your children.

I am a nurse and a professor who taught at the university level for over 20 years. I am very cognizant of working with students with disabilities. I have worked with vulnerable populations, as I am a maternity teacher. I also have strong leadership experience from serving in the military as a Captain in Desert Storm and led an organization as the treasurer. I also have experience with curriculum design, development and implementation. I have a servant heart.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? No, my children are raised and married now.

Mission statement: I hope to increase student success. I want to improve student outcomes. I believe that with collaboration, time, energy and effort I can help students succeed, taking them beyond expectations. I also hope to guide Denton ISD forward by using funding and resources in an efficient and efficacious manner. We must correct negative budgeting.

Candidate website: https://juliefordentonisd.com/

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1156646412620609/

Tanya Wright, 35

City/Town of Residence: Little Elm

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? Six years

Current occupation: Vice President of Operations

Education: B.S. Child Learning and Development

M.S. Child Development

Teaching Certification – EC-6, Special Education, English Second Language

Previous or current service on governmental/community/civic boards: I have eight years of experience on the PTA Executive board where I have served in the roles of President, VP, Programs, Treasurer and Communications Chair. I have served four years on the Denton ISD Council of PTA Executive Board as VP, Advocacy and Treasurer.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? As a dedicated Denton ISD parent and active volunteer, I am committed to making this district one of the best places to live, learn and work in Texas. These are challenging times for public education and we need leaders who are serious about supporting our teachers and students. I am very serious about the success of our kids and educators. I am deeply passionate about their success and dedicated to ensuring the continued growth and excellence of Denton ISD.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? Yes, I have three students attending schools in the Braswell feeder pattern.

Mission statement: Maintaining quality education and supporting our teachers with a funding deficit is a top priority of mine. As a longtime district volunteer, I am passionate about strengthening the sense of community within our district as well as a sense of security for our students and staff in schools every day.

Candidate website: https://www.tanyawrightfordentonisd.com/

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/people/Tanya-Wright-For-Denton-ISD/61572621899775/