TWU offers a wide range of camps this summer for southern Denton County

Summer is fast-approaching and Texas Women’s University is offering a variety of camps in June and July, including sports, STEMM, fashion, cooking, reading, language and speech.

Whether you’re raising a future coder, fashionista, athlete or scientist, TWU’s summer offerings aim to inspire confidence, foster friendships, and support skill-building in a safe and inclusive environment.

Sports Camps – Kids and teens can sharpen skills in basketball, softball, soccer, gymnastics and esports — all led by experienced coaches and staff.

– Kids and teens can sharpen skills in basketball, softball, soccer, gymnastics and esports — all led by experienced coaches and staff. STEMM Camp – Science meets medicine in this exciting camp for teens. Attendees can enjoy biology, medical case studies and lab activities that make science come to life. Two sessions of this camp available.

– Science meets medicine in this exciting camp for teens. Attendees can enjoy biology, medical case studies and lab activities that make science come to life. Two sessions of this camp available. ChemCamp – Explore green chemistry, solar cells and more in hands-on labs with real scientists. For high schoolers ready to get curious about careers in chemistry.

– Explore green chemistry, solar cells and more in hands-on labs with real scientists. For high schoolers ready to get curious about careers in chemistry. CyberCamp: Level 1 – This is an introduction to cybersecurity for teens. They will learn how to protect data and outsmart cyber threats in a fun, beginner-friendly tech camp.

– This is an introduction to cybersecurity for teens. They will learn how to protect data and outsmart cyber threats in a fun, beginner-friendly tech camp. CyberCamp: Level 2 – For those wanting something more challenging after finishing level 1, students can dive deeper into cybersecurity tactics with more advanced, team-based challenges.

– For those wanting something more challenging after finishing level 1, students can dive deeper into cybersecurity tactics with more advanced, team-based challenges. Junior Fashion Camp – Kids ages 9–13 learn sewing, design and style in a fun, supportive setting, culminating in a mini fashion show.

– Kids ages 9–13 learn sewing, design and style in a fun, supportive setting, culminating in a mini fashion show. Teen Fashion Camp – Teens 13–18 will sketch, sew and strut their own runway creations with guidance from fashion pros.

– Teens 13–18 will sketch, sew and strut their own runway creations with guidance from fashion pros. Revamp Nutrition Camp – Tweens and teens learn how to fuel their bodies and minds through exciting, hands-on cooking and nutrition workshops.

– Tweens and teens learn how to fuel their bodies and minds through exciting, hands-on cooking and nutrition workshops. Healthy Bites: Kid’s Cooking Camp – Kids ages 8–11 will have the chance to mix, measure and munch their way to healthy habits through this interactive culinary experience.

– Kids ages 8–11 will have the chance to mix, measure and munch their way to healthy habits through this interactive culinary experience. Preschool Language Camp (PLC) – A playful, interactive camp for ages 3–9 that builds social and communication skills through language-rich activities.

TWU also offers camps that cater toward students with learning disabilities, hearing or vision impairments and sensory challenges. It’s a way to expand its inclusiveness and allow everyone from the community the chance to participate in summer fun.

Readin’ Roundup – Saddle up for a cowboy-themed literacy camp just for Deaf and Hard of Hearing students in grades K–6. Campers will build confidence and reading skills through fun, hands-on language experiences.

– Saddle up for a cowboy-themed literacy camp just for Deaf and Hard of Hearing students in grades K–6. Campers will build confidence and reading skills through fun, hands-on language experiences. Language and Feeding with Friends (LAFF) – Designed for kids with feeding challenges, this sensory-friendly camp helps children explore new foods in a safe, supportive setting.

– Designed for kids with feeding challenges, this sensory-friendly camp helps children explore new foods in a safe, supportive setting. Camp Abilities Texas – A one-of-a-kind sports camp for youth who are blind, visually impaired or deafblind. Campers get personalized instruction and leave with a detailed performance report to support growth beyond camp.

– A one-of-a-kind sports camp for youth who are blind, visually impaired or deafblind. Campers get personalized instruction and leave with a detailed performance report to support growth beyond camp. CHAMP: Speech Sound Camp – A fun, intensive camp for children with speech sound disorders, including apraxia. Kids from preschool to early elementary engage in play-based therapy that strengthens communication through music, movement and literacy.

Camp schedules, age ranges and prices can all vary, but can be found on the university’s camp website page.

To register or get more information on TWU and its camps, visit the university’s website. Many registration deadlines end Wednesday.