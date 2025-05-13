Ordinance passed by Flower Mound addresses scooter and bike safety

At its May meeting, Flower Mound Town Council unanimously passed an ordinance that addresses the use of bicycles and scooters around the Town. It will go into effect the first week of June.

“Thinking about school getting out, this should give everyone a good month to get all the safety equipment like helmets and everything needed,” said JP Walton, chief strategic officer for Town of Flower Mound.

The first part of the ordinance talks about helmet use. The Town decided any children, defined as kids 14 years old or younger, will be required to wear a helmet while riding bikes or micro mobility devices.

According to the ordinance, micro mobility devices “refer to the range of small, lightweight vehicles or devices incapable of operating at a top-assisted speed faster than 28 mph and driven by one person. These devices may include, but are not limited to, electric motor-assisted scooters, electric skateboards, Segways, hoverboards, skateboards with one or more wheels or similar devices. Gas-powered devices are not included in this definition.”

The ordinance also specifies that it is “unlawful for a parent to allow a child to operate a bicycle or micromobility device on a public way or on public property within the town in violation of this article.” This means parents will be the ones that have to pay the fine when their child is found violating the ordinance.

The next part of the ordinance addresses nighttime, which is defined as 30 minutes after sunset until 30 minutes before sunrise. Both bicycles and micro mobility devices must have a white light on the front that can be seen from 500 feet away and a red reflective device on the back that can be seen by vehicles.

Next, the ordinance prohibits anyone on a bicycle or a micro mobility device from using mobile devices such as phones or tablets. In addition, riders cannot use headphones, earbuds or any other devices that could impair their hearing and prevent them from hearing approaching vehicles.

Anyone on a bicycle or micro mobility device must yield the right of way to pedestrians and, in the case they need to pass a pedestrian, must slow down and give them an audible warning.

On the first violation, the offender will be fined no more than $50, but will have the chance to get that money refunded if they show proof of completing the Flower Mound Police Department’s micro mobility safety course within 90 days.

“The court will give the offender the information,” said Police Chief David Coulon. “So, when you go in to pay the ticket, they will say how to get the micro mobility [safety course].”

Repeat offenders could face fines up to $100.