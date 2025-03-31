Flower Mound Planning and Zoning denies change in Lakeside expansion project

Last Monday, the Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission denied recommendation for a zoning change requested by Realty Capital Management to move unbuilt residential units in Lakeside to the east side of FM 2499/Long Prairie Road between Lakeside Pkwy and Spinks Road.

The project received a recommendation of approval from the Flower Mound Parks Board last May to expand the development.

Jimmy Archie, one of three managing directors at Realty Capital, emphasized the zoning change would not add more apartment units than were already approved.

Rather, instead of building more units on the west side, he said the units would be built on the east side to attract businesses that interact better with the community.

“The quality businesses that want to be part of a great place, they want the customers within walking distance of their business,” said Archie. “They want the vibrancy that comes with people living in the project.”

If the proposed change isn’t approved by Town Council at its meeting on April 7, Archie said they will go through with the original zoning plan.

“If we can’t do the residential part, we’ll build according to the current zoning, which is meant for automobile-focused businesses that want all the drive-by traffic,” he said.

This could include fast-food restaurants, auto-care facilities and retail strip centers that need traffic from a busy road.

“We are trying to attract businesses that want people living close by that will spend time at the business versus businesses that just cater to cars pulling in and out,” said Archie.

Archie and his team walked through the neighborhoods down Spinks Road Saturday morning letting residents know what they are planning to do, which would allow their kids to walk, bike or drive over to Lakeside without having to cross over FM 2499.

“Lakeside serves all the homes, new and existing, on the west side of 2499 from a walkability standpoint,” said Archie. “Lakeside East will serve the existing homes down Spinks Road.”

Archie also said Lakeside is looking for a way to enhance the connectivity of all parts of Lakeside, which could include a form of transportation that takes pedestrians from one side of the development to the other more efficiently.

He said a bridge was a possible option, but it would be a large-scale infrastructure project. For now, they are planning a trolley service that would take riders from residential areas to where the new restaurants, wedding chapel and hotel are going to be.

Realty Capital is asking for letters of support as well as restaurant and shop recommendations on its website, Lakesideisgrowing.com.