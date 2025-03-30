Argyle Town Council honors Argyle High wrestler for making program history

When Lily Doyle brought home third place in the 145-pound weight class at the UIL Class 5A State Wrestling Tournament, she became the first female to place in Argyle High School history.

In its march meeting, the Argyle Town Council recognized Doyle for her accomplishments and what it means to the community.

“Her success serves as an inspiration to her teammates, to young girls everywhere and in the Argyle community,” said Argyle Mayor Rick Bradford. “It sets a new standard for excellence in the sport.”

The tournament took place from February 14-15, which timed it perfectly for the council to celebrate Doyle at the beginning of March, Women’s History Month.

“The timing of this recognition couldn’t be better,” said Bradford. “As we celebrate the achievements, contributions and history of women in various fields, it’s great to recognize an outstanding student-athlete in Argyle in Lily.”

The council also recognized the coach that helped get Doyle to the podium, Bobby Morse. Over the last four years, he has doubled the number of male wrestlers in the program and created a new female team from the ground up.

“Coach Morse’s dedication to and guidance have been pivotal in fostering a culture of excellence, leading to historic achievements like Lily’s state performance,” said Bradford. “His commitment to developing student-athletes on and off the the mat has left a lasting impact on Argyle ISD.”