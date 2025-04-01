One dead, six injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-35W north of Argyle

Crews are continuing to work the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that occurred around 4 p.m. Tuesday on northbound I-35W after the FM 2449 Ponder exit that left one dead and six others injured.

Four vehicles an an RV were involved in the crash, with two others damaged, according to the Denton Police Department. Seven people were transported to the hospital with one being declared dead on arrival.

Northbound traffic is being rerouted off of the interstate at the Crawford Road exit.

As of 9:02 p.m., Denton PD said the road will remain closed while crews continue to clear the scene.