Lewisville PD announces arrest in connection with homicide case

Bobby Craig, 44, a suspect involved in a murder case from February, was arrested in Celina without incident on Tuesday evening.

Craig was arrested on an outstanding murder warrant in connection with the February 15 murder of Luis Tiant Kirby in Lewisville.

The Celina and Frisco Police Departments assisted in the arrest, which will help Lewisville PD in its investigation into the homicide case.

Craig was transported to the Lewisville City Jail and is awaiting a court date.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information can contact Detective Jordan Potter at 972-219-3635 or at [email protected].

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.