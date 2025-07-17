LISD Board of Trustees member resigns with 2 years left of term

Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees Place 6 Dr. Buddy Bonner released a statement announcing his decision to resign from the board due to the district’s nepotism policy.

Under LISD’s Legal ethics policy, board members cannot confirm the employment of relatives within the second degree of affinity as an employee.

“I have a family member who will be employed by Lewisville ISD in the 2025-2026 school year and falls within those affinity guidelines,” said Dr. Bonner. “Thus my early departure.”

Dr. Bonner released the statement for transparency reasons, hoping to clear up any confusion before it starts.

“While I am leaving earlier than planned and have about two years remaining on the term to which I was elected,” he said. “I am proud of the Board of Trustees’ work the past four years and my role as a part of the Team of 8.”

Dr. Bonner was elected to two terms, one opposed and the other unopposed. He served several board roles and on several committees, including the Finance Audit Committee, Program & Budget Review Committee, Finance Debt Management Committee, Superintendent Evaluation Committee and Board Vice President, among others.

“I am deeply appreciative for the overwhelming support from Lewisville ISD voters in the 2021 and 2024 campaigns,” he said.

Among achievements Bonner was proud of during his time on the Board, he mentioned working with the legislature to decrease the tax rate, increasing venue and enhancing technology and infrastructure as well as athletic facilities.

In 2011, Dr. Bonner was named Lewisville ISD Administrator of the Year.

He also said he was proud and thankful to have had the opportunity to help select Dr. Lori Rapp as Superintendent. Earlier this year, Dr. Rapp was named Region 11 Superintendent of the Year.

“The Superintended is the single-most important hire a Board makes, and in Dr. Rapp, we selected a leader with deep instructional expertise, strategic and tactical skills, financial acumen and genuine care for students, staff and the broader community,” said Dr. Bonner. “Her leadership through electoral, cultural and financial challenges has been exemplary.”

LISD will have the option to appoint someone to the vacant seat or hold a special election for a replacement. Since there is more than a year left in Dr. Bonner’s vacated term, the district has 180 days to fill the seat.

Dr. Bonner has lived in Lewisville ISD since 1991, including Lewisville for 20 years, Highland Village for 10 years and Flower Mound for 2 years. He has plenty of experience in LISD.

He served as a classroom teacher for for years, campus assistant principal and principal for seven years, school leadership for four years and employee services for 14 years during his three decades as an educator in LISD.

“My season of service to Lewisville ISD as an employee and Trustee has closed, however, my departure provides new seasons for others to serve LISD, its students and parents, schools and communities,” said Dr. Bonner. “I am thankful for that continuity and the great opportunity for others to serve.”