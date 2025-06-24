Rapp Named Region 11 Superintendent of the Year

Dr. Lori Rapp, the first woman to lead Lewisville ISD, has been named the 2025 Region 11 Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards, district officials announced Tuesday.

Rapp, an LISD graduate who spent her entire 30-year career in the district, took the helm in February 2022 after rising through the ranks from classroom teacher to deputy superintendent. “LISD has been my home for 26 years … it has become family to me,” she said when she began the post three years ago.

Why she won

The regional selection committee cited gains in student achievement, transparent communication and “responsible financial stewardship,” including voter approval of two construction bonds and a voter-approval tax-rate election. Board President Jenny Proznik called the honor “no surprise,” adding, “We have a front-row seat to her passion, dedication and unwavering commitment to our students, staff and community.”

District snapshot

Lewisville ISD spans 127 square miles and serves roughly 52,000 students across all or part of 13 North Texas cities, including Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village.

What’s next

Chosen from 20 nominees statewide, Rapp advances to the state Superintendent of the Year competition; the winner will be announced at the txEDCON conference in September.