State Rep. Hopper announces re-election campaign

Andy Hopper, the State Representative for Texas House District 64, announced on Monday he will be running for re-election when his term ends in January 2027.

His campaign promise is to continue the fight for the Republican Party of Texas’ Legislative Priorities and for conservative reform of the Texas House of Representatives.

“My experience in the Texas House confirmed that grassroots are right to say we are in serious need of reform,” said Hopper. “Our voters have rejected Democrats time and time again, yet they are still afforded considerable power in the Texas Legislature, empowering them to hinder or defeat the conservative policies our voters elected us to accomplish.”

In the announcement from Hopper’s team, he said Republicans had significant power, but still failed to get some conservative priorities through the legislature. To him, it was a disappointment.

“Even with a solidly conservative freshman class, only two of the Republican Party priorities, Stop Sexualizing Texas Kids and Texas is not for Sale, can be considered solid wins for RPT Priorities,” he said. “Significant progress was made with Securing the Texas Grid, Securing Texas Elections and Ending Federal Overreach, but unfortunately, the fight still wages for Border Enforcement, No Democrat Chairs and Banning Taxpayer-Funded Lobbying RPT Priorities.”

Hopper also wants to be a voice for cultural and procedural reform in the Texas House.

“Across Texas and America, conservatives are fighting to put the government back into its small box and restore the rights of the states and the people to the original framework that our founders intended,” continued Hopper. “I firmly believe it is the destiny of Texas to be the bulwark of liberty for America and even for the entire Western World. While the fight in Texas is fierce, we are gaining ground to rescue the halls of government in Austin from the clutches of the uniparty. To do that, I am committed to returning, and I implore voters to send me and more reform-aligned Republicans to finish the fight.”

The Decatur Software Engineer defeated Lynn Stucky in the May 2024 runoff election, who had represented HD 64 since 2016. He defeated Democrat Angela Brewer in the November General Election.

Hopper had earned the endorsements of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and many more conservatives, locally and from around the state.