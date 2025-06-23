Three mosquito traps in Denton County test positive for West Nile, fogging scheduled

Denton County Public Health on Monday reported three positive West Nile virus mosquito traps, including one each in Lantana and the Harvest area.

The locations will be fogged three times starting on Tuesday and continuing through next Monday if weather allows.

Truck-based “ultra-low volume” fogging will occur between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting West Nile:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Detailed maps of fog areas are located on the DCPH West Nile Virus website at DentonCounty.gov/WNV, along with additional information including mosquito maps, the latest news and facts about West Nile.

Residents in the affected area are being informed via emergency alerts and signage.

The three traps with positive tests come weeks after traps in Flower Mound caught mosquitos that tested positive for West Nile.