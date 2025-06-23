Bartonville’s New Smile Maker: Dr. Patel carries on a local legacy at Gia Orthodontics

To say Dr. Khushbu Patel had a whirlwind first half of 2024 might be the understatement of the century. The proud owner of Gia Orthodontics in Bartonville signed the papers to purchase her practice on Jan. 24 of that year. Eighteen days later, she and her long-time beau got married. In between that, they settled into their new home in Northlake while he started a new job.

“And in between all of that, my husband snuck in a ski trip for the two of us,” Dr. Patel said with a laugh. All the while, she was working hard to establish her private practice. “I kept thinking, ‘What are we doing right now?'”

Anyone who’s gotten to know the newest family orthodontist in town will tell you that her busy but fulfilling lifestyle is par for the course. Dr. Patel has always had a full plate, from the moment she and her family moved from India to Denton County when she was 15.

At the time, she barely spoke English and was immediately thrust into ESL classes at her new school. But even then, Dr. Patel, who already spoke two languages, was determined to succeed—not just for herself, but also for her family.

In her culture, the expectations were clear: you grow up to become a doctor, lawyer or engineer. That clarity carried her through high school and college, where she attended the University of Texas at Austin and ultimately chose the pre-med route.

Even then, her career path was anything but a straight line.

While going through clinical rotations, she sat in on a lecture from a local dentist and was instantly captivated by how he spoke about his profession. In that moment, she decided to seek out and interview the Top 25 dentists in Austin.

“Not just that, but I looked at every field—dentist, periodontist, orthodontist, oral surgeon, endodontist, etc.,” she said. “One by one, I called them all and asked if I could come shadow them. Some were too busy, but most of the others were more than willing to have me visit. I had this interview form with a long list of questions I’d ask while shadowing them, and I spent about a month doing that.”

Interestingly enough, she did it all quietly in her free time. It was a self-directed crash course to see if dentistry was the right path forward—one she pursued entirely on her own time, fueled by an insatiable appetite for learning.

“My roommate was also on the pre-med track with me and noticed I was studying dentistry at the same time. She thought I was crazy and that I’d eventually come to my senses and go back to pre-med,” Dr. Patel said. “To her, she thought I’d made the decision overnight. The reality was that I’d been shadowing dentists for two or three months on the side.”

The rest, as they say, is history.

Dr. Patel graduated with honors from UT-Austin and earned multiple accolades at the University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston. Still eager to expand her expertise, she racked up another hundred hours of continuing education before pursuing advanced training through a General Practice residency and a residency in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics at the prestigious NYU Langone Medical Center.

Needless to say, she finally found her calling in orthodontics and has been in the profession ever since.

With Gia Orthodontics, Dr. Patel has the opportunity to run her own practice—a dream come true and a natural next step in her career. It’s also a welcome continuation for families in and around Bartonville who value a family-owned practice’s personalized care and familiarity versus a corporate-run facility. The practice was previously Habern Orthodontics, a trusted name in the community for decades under the leadership of renowned local orthodontist Dr. Michael Habern.

Dr. Patel praised Dr. Habern for the legacy he created throughout his decorated career and the relationships he built with patients and parents alike. While she would never attempt to replace him, she does believe they are cut from the same cloth.

Yes, Gia Orthodontics provides everything you’d expect from high-quality progressive orthodontic care. This includes correcting bite issues such as overbites and spacing, straightening teeth, guiding jaw growth and improving oral health. But, like Dr. Habern before her, Dr. Patel believes in patient-first care, clinical excellence, innovative technology, prioritizing comfort and trust and fostering a deep sense of connection with the community they serve.

For Dr. Patel, it’s not just about straightening teeth or creating aesthetically pleasing smiles—it’s about ensuring long-term functionality and making every patient feel seen, heard and cared for. Her tireless pursuit of learning and growth, years of experience and passion for orthodontics make her an invaluable addition to the community.

“Owning a practice has always been a dream and we approach each day with intention and gratitude for the opportunity,” Dr. Patel said. “I have a lot of wonderful people around me. I always have, and this is something I’m excited to grow. I also want to ensure the practice takes on its own personality and standards regarding patient care. It’s our job to live up to those standards.”

And if the first half of 2025 is any indication, Dr. Patel is just getting started.

Gia Orthodontics is located in Bartonville Town Center. Reach them at 940-584-0512 or giaorthodontics.com.

(Sponsored content)